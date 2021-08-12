Missing Islamic Cleric Found Dead In Ogun

A prominent Islamic cleric and Chief Imam of Atiba community in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Sheikh Mushafau Bakare, has been found dead.

Sheikh Mushafau was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen on Wednesday night.

However, he was found dead inside his newly acquired Toyota highlander in the early hours of Thursday, around Ikangba area in Odogbolu local government area of the state.

The Ogun state police were quick to dismiss any reports of kidnap and assassination of the late chief Imam.

Speaking on Thursday, the Police public relations officer, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi said that the Sheikh may have died of hypertension as a family source revealed the autopsy conducted on him revealed no trace of violence on him.

DSP Abimbola also stated that the body of the late Islamic cleric was found in his car by police officers from Obalende area of Ijebuode while on a routine patrol around where his car and body was found.

He assured that the police has commenced investigation on the sudden and unnatural death to unravel the circumstance leading to his death.

It was gathered that a search party was conducted when the Cleric said to be in his 60s was declared missing by his children, and Muslim faithful in the town.

The search proved futile.

The cleric was said to have been buried according to Islamic rites.