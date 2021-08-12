NDLEA Arrests ‘Bandits’, Heavy Weapons Producer

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested three suspected armed bandits – Adamu Shehu, Tukur Mohammed and Ibrahim Suleiman – while on an attack mission in Katsina State.

Three AK 47 rifles and other dangerous items were recovered from the suspects, a spokesman for the agency, Femi Babafemi, revealed in a statement on Thursday.

He added that operatives arrested one heavy weapon manufacturer, Celestine Chidiebere Christian, with a high calibre G3 rifle and 78 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62mm calibre, and five empty shells in Benue State.

The NDLEA spokesman disclosed that Christian was nabbed while trying to move the heavy weapon and ammunition to Jos, Plateau State.

According to him, the Benue State Command of the agency has handed over the high calibre G3 rifle and the suspect to its national headquarters in Abuja.

In his remarks, NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa noted that the agency would continue to support efforts by other security agencies, especially the armed forces to restore law and order across the country.

“For us at NDLEA, we’ll continue to do our best with our highly dedicated officers and men to cut off accessibility to illicit drugs by criminal gangs by blocking the trafficking of these psychoactive and psychotropic substances,” he said.

“In doing this, we’ll not shy away from complementing the efforts of other security agencies especially our armed forces in our collective bid to restore security and maintain law and order in all parts of the country.”

“The three armed bandits were arrested by our officers on patrol in Malumfashi LGA of Katsina on Thursday 5th August, on their way from Igabi LGA of Kaduna State to Kankara LGA in Katsina for another devilish mission.

“A Toyota Corolla car with registration number Kaduna TRK 149 AE, three AK 47 rifles with magazines and ammunition, different types of charms, rings, cash and other items were recovered from them.

“I have since directed that they should be handed over to the Army Brigade in Katsina for further investigation,” said the NDLEA boss who gave more updates on the arrest.

He commended the Katsina and Benue state commands for their vigilance and unrelenting commitment to the mandate given the agency by President Muhammadu Buhari to rid the country of illicit substances and ultimately secure the nation from the activities of criminal gangs.