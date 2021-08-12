Ramos Invites Messi, Family To Come Stay With Him At Paris Home

Sergio Ramos has made first signs of burying old hatchets as he has told Lionel Messi and his family to move in with him if they get tired of staying in a hotel.

Messi and Ramos were bitter rivals for many years in La Liga. While the Argentine played for Barcelona, Ramos featured for Real Madrid.

Spanish outlet Marca said the 34-year-old is currently staying in the hotel Le Royal Monceau where all PSG’s big signings stay while they find permanent accommodation.

Le Royal Monceau which is situated on Avenue Hoch was where Ramos stayed briefly when he penned down his contract but has since moved to the Neuilly-sur-Seine area.

Ramos will have to wait a bit longer to feature along with the Argentine as he is out nursing a two-month thigh injury

On the other hand, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has not been involved in any training since winning Copa America.

The house-sharing offer is the first episode in a supposedly new chapter of their relationship since their 16 season run-ins in Spain.



