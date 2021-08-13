Flooding: Buhari Commiserates With Niger Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his sympathy to the government of Niger Republic over recent flooding in the neighboring country.

According to a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, the President described the losses from the flooding as vast and disturbing.

“President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with President Mohammed Bazoum, government and people of Niger Republic over devastating floods that have left many dead and affected homes,” the statement said.

“President Buhari says losses reported from Niger Republic in the last two days were very vast and disturbing, while also taking note of flooding in many parts of the world, including some states in Nigeria.

“The President affirms that natural disasters are symptoms of climate change which all countries, including Nigeria, have committed to taking measures to prevent the adverse effects.

“President Buhari prays for all the departed souls and affected families.”