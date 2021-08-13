NDLEA Commends Germany’s Support In Fight Against Drug Trafficking

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) has commended the German government for its support in the fight against drug trafficking with the help of a dog training facility.

Gen. Marwa gave the commendation when the liaison officer at the German embassy in Nigeria, Jan Ritterhoff, paid him a visit on Friday to discuss modalities for the project’s take-off.

He expressed appreciation for past supports to the NDLEA especially in the areas of training, supply of drugs detection dogs, and vehicles, adding that the €2 million dog training school being planned for the agency will further boost its operations.

Maruwa said drug trafficking is a complex and dynamic crime, which demands that the agency must always be a step ahead of drug cartels. As such, he urged the German government to consider donating more dogs to the agency to be able to cover more areas of responsibility.

With the support of the German government, he noted that a total of over 26 major arrests and seizures of narcotic drugs including Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Ephedrine, and Cannabis with a combined weight of over 17.932 metric tons, were made with the assistance of the narcotic detection dogs.

Mr. Ritterhoff, in his response, thanked the NDLEA boss for the great transformation he has brought to the agency as well as the strings of achievements especially in the areas of seizures and arrests within a very short time.

He also expressed appreciation to him for granting speedy approval for the project to commence.

He assured that the dog school project where more narcotic detection dogs will be deployed and groomed will be completed in phases between the next three to four years.