PHOTOS: Buhari, Tinubu Meet In London 

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu in London.

The meeting between the duo took place on Thursday evening as the Nigerian leader continued with his medical trip to the United Kingdom.

“President Muhammadu Buhari this evening in London, the United Kingdom, visited Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, wrote on his Facebook page alongside photos of the duo.

Details of their discussions were, however, not disclosed.

Buhari had on July 26 embarked on a trip to London where he also attended the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The Nigerian leader also held a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He is expected back to the country by the second week of August, according to his media aide, Femi Adesina.

Tinubu had also been away from the country for some undisclosed reasons, sparking rumours about his health.

But Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State who visited him in London, debunked insinuations that the former Lagos leader is sick.

“He is well, he is healthy and we conversed. We talked about what is happening in our party, what is happening in the nation and just to say to him that all is well,” Sanwo-Olu said after the visit.

“You saw him (Tinubu). Yes, indeed, I am the one you saw in the picture that I took when I visited our leader in London just to dispel all of the rumours that were flying around that he was sick and hospitalised.

“I went to see things for myself. It is just to put the mind and heart of people to rest that there is nothing for us to worry about.”