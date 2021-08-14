Advertisement
Buhari Appoints Baba-Yusuf As FCT Acting Chief Judge
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.
The appointment which takes effect from August 1 follows the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).
NJC Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, adding that the new chief judge would be sworn in on Monday.
According to him, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and NJC Chairman, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, will preside over the event.
The swearing-in ceremony is expected to commence by 10am at the Supreme Court.
Read the full statement from the NJC spokesman below:
13th August 2021
PRESS RELEASE
President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Hon. Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the Acting Chief Judge of the High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.
The Acting appointment takes effect from 1 August 2021.
Hon Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf will be sworn-in by the Honourable, The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Hon. Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, on Monday 16 August 2021 by 10.00am at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
Soji Oye, Esq
Director, Information