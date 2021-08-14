Many Feared Dead In Ebonyi Road Accident

An unspecified number of passengers are feared dead as a vehicle skidded of the road and plunged into an excavation pit in Ebonyi on Saturday.

The pit is about 32 feet deep.

The accident, which occurred around 1:30pm, happened along Abakaliki-Ikwo expressway at Enyigba-Izzi community in Abakaliki local government area.

Officers from the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps were already on ground to ensure the availability of security and management of traffic as of the time of this reporting.

Meanwhile, local divers involved in the rescue operation confirmed that the vehicle involved is a shuttle bus.