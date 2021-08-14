Presidency Condemns ‘Brazen’ Attack On Travellers In Plateau

The Presidency has condemned an attack on travellers along Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state on Saturday morning.

In a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, the Presidency described the attack as “brazen and wickedly”.

Some 25 persons were confirmed killed and 14 injured in the attack, Channels Television reported earlier.

The victims were attacked while travelling from Bauchi en-route Jos to Ikare in Ondo state.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Read the Presidency’s statement below: