21 Killed As Bridge Collapses In Jigawa

Twenty-one persons have been killed and one injured after a bridge on the Gwaram/Basirka road in Jigawa State collapsed.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi, who visited the scene confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

According to him, identification of the victims has started.

He explained that the corpses whose identities cannot be ascertained will be moved to a mortuary in Dutse the state capital.

More to follow…