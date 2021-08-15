Advertisement

Bandits Kill Abducted Farmers In Kaduna

Updated August 15, 2021
Bandits have killed an unspecified number of farmers who were abducted in Buruku and Udaw‎a villages in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The victims were kidnapped during an attack on the two communities over a month ago. Spokesman of the Kaduna State Command Mohammed Jalige confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone call on Sunday.

Mr Jalige said the victims were kidnapped from their farms. He explained that the bodies of some of the victims were later discovered on Saturday.

Although Mr. Jalige did not confirm the number of casualties; reports suggest that at least eight of the farmers were killed.

He, however, noted that investigation is ongoing to ascertain the actual number of those killed while a manhunt of the bandits is also being intensified.

The affected areas, located along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, have  been a hotbed of banditry and kidnapping in Chikun Local Government.

Kidnapping for ransom and banditry have been rife in Kaduna and other north-western states in recent months despite the efforts of security agencies and reassurances from the government.

Hundreds of people have been killed or kidnapped by bandits in the state in the past months.



