Five Killed, Houses Burnt As Gunmen Attack Kaduna Community

At least five people have been killed and nine houses burnt as gunmen attacked Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Three vehicles were also burnt while one was vandalised during the attack which occurred on Sunday.

Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has condemned the resurgence of gruesome violence in the area, and sent her condolences to the families of the victims.

She also appealed to residents to remain calm and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.