NDLEA Nabs Woman With 100 Wraps Of Heroin At Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has nabbed a woman with 100 wraps of heroin and two parcels of the same substance at the departure hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos.

Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Mr Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Mrs Nnadi Nora Chinyere, was arrested during an outward clearance of passengers on the Qatar Airways flight to Florentine, Italy on August 3.

Drugs found on her were concealed in five containers of hair relaxer cream.

Days later on August 5, narcotic officers on routine patrol intercepted another consignment of 25.8 kilograms of cocaine and cannabis concealed inside foodstuffs going to London at the NAHCO export warehouse.

When the export package was opened and examined, 2.3kg of cocaine and 23.5kg of compressed cannabis were discovered inside.

Also, during a patrol operation along Akure-Owo road, a team of operatives from Owo Area command of the Agency equally intercepted a bus from Lagos en route Owo to Ibilo, Kogi State on August 7.

Five days later, on August 12, operatives of the MMIA Command of the Agency intercepted a United Kingdom-bound consignment of illicit drugs at the NAHCO export shed of the airport.

Further investigations revealed that the consignment contained 66.600kg of cannabis sativa; 1.600kg heroin and 1.450kg of cocaine with a combined weight of 69.65kilograms, all concealed inside cosmetics.

On Friday, August 13, the Benue State Command of the agency arrested an interstate trafficker, one Eze Victor Ezenwanne along the Apir-Aliade road, Makurdi with 65.436kilograms of diazepam tablets.

A suspected fake soldier, Adeyemi Segun Olamide, was also arrested in Maiduguri, Borno State with 650grams of skunk on the same day.

Two days earlier, an ex-staff sergeant in the Nigerian Army, Muffat Ekong and one Frank Iredia Obamwonyi had been arrested with 286.3kilograms of cannabis in Ogwashi Uku, Delta State on their way to Enugu.

Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), has commended the officers and men of the MMIA command as well as their Ondo, Borno, Benue and Delta state counterparts for the huge seizures and arrests.

He charged them and other commands to sustain the current momentum, assuring them that President Muhammadu Buhari recognises their efforts and would continue to motivate them to do more.