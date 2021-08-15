Nine Killed As Bandits Attack Sokoto Villages

Bandits have killed nine persons in an attack on Bejingo, Dantudu, and Tulutu villages in Birjin ward, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

An anonymous source in the local government told Channels Television that the assailants attacked the villages on Saturday, raiding houses.

Eight men and one woman were among those killed by the assailants. Several others were also injured during the incident.

The bandits also rustled an unspecified number of animals including sheep, goats, and cattle, forcing a number of villagers to flee their homes and take refuge with relations in neighbouring communities.

Police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the attack as the Police Public Relations Officer Muhammad Sadiq said he is yet to be briefed on the incident.

The victims have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Sokoto, a state in Nigeria’s north-western region, has had its fair share of banditry and kidnapping for ransom.

Late last month, bandits killed two people and abducted over 60 travellers along the Sokoto-Gusau highway.

The bandits were wielding sophisticated weapons and blocked the road before kidnapping the passengers. A bus driver and one other passenger escaped the attack.

In May, gunmen also killed 12 people in Illella Amarawa, Illela Local Government Area of the state.