Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested As IGP Deploys Operatives To Protect Citizens
No fewer than 20 suspects have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s attack on Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, disclosed this via a statement issued on Sunday.
According to Mba, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, also ordered the immediate deployment of a police intervention team to the North-Central state.
The team will among other things carry out an on-the-spot assessment and ensure an enhanced, coordinated response to protect the community and boost public confidence in the affected area.
It will be led by Sanusi Lemu, the Coordinating Deputy Inspector General of Police, North-Central geo-political zone. The team also comprises personnel of the police tactical units amongst others.
“The operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence, and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the ongoing investigations and rescue operations,” the statement added.
IGP Baba while condemning the incident, called for calm and assured victims of the attack as well as their relatives that the police are working with other security forces, and the state government to ensure the masterminds of the incident are brought to book.
The move by the police followed the killing of 23 people in the area. Twenty-three others were also wounded. The victims were travelling from Bauchi en-route Jos to Ikare in Ondo State.
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State had in the wake of the incident imposed a curfew on Jos North, Bassa, and Jos South Local Government Areas.
See the statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer below:
PRESS RELEASE
PLATEAU ATTACKS: 20 SUSPECTS ARRESTED, 33 VICTIMS RESCUED AS IGP ORDERS COORDINATED RESPONSE TO PROTECT CITIZENS.
– DIG Sanusi Lemu leads Police Intervention Team
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention Team to Plateau State to carry out an on-the-spot assessment and ensure enhanced, coordinated response to protect the community and boost public confidence in the affected area(s) of the State. The deployment follows the unfortunate attack on innocent citizens in Rukuba Community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday 14th, August 2021.
The Police Intervention Team is led by DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, mni, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration who is also the coordinating DIG, North-Central geo-political zone. The Team comprises personnel of Police Tactical Units – the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, amongst others deployed to protect the communities, prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice. Also deployed are investigators and covert operatives from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB). The operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the ongoing investigations and rescue operations.
The IGP, while condemning the incident, has called for calm and assured victims and relatives of the attack that the Police are working with the military, other security forces and the State Government to ensure that all perpetrators of the unfortunate incident are brought to book.
Meanwhile, the IGP noted that twenty (20) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack while thirty-three (33) victims have been rescued.
The IGP enjoined citizens in the affected area(s) to support the security forces deployed to the hotspot by providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of other perpetrators of the crime and forestall any further attack.
CP FRANK MBA
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA
15th August, 2021