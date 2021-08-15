‘There Was Absolutely No Justification For This Type Of Behaviour’ – The Week In Quotes

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned from his UK trip. He returns home at a time when internal politics is threatening the existence of leading political parties in the country, and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is still at odds with the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The passing week had its fair share of drama, as the nation experienced tensions in various sectors.

Beyond Nigeria, the world also went through a dynamic week, with pressures intensifying as the Taliban took back key cities and advanced to capture the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Here are some top quotes from the passing week that give a deep feeling of what transpired in the socioeconomic and political spheres of the country, as well as giving us an understanding of apprehensions around the globe.

1. “There was absolutely no justification whatsoever for this kind of behaviour against not only a Nigerian diplomat but any Nigerian at all. It was totally unacceptable.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, reacts to an attack on the Nigerian envoy in Indonesia.

2. “Every once in a while, we see some threats to the unity of our country, and we must not allow it to happen at all. We must continue not just in advocacy, but inaction that will bring about unity and religious tolerance.”

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo tells the Arewa Concerned People for National Unity and Religious Tolerance, that a united people working together are more likely to be economically successful.

3. “The end for an amicable solution is quite in sight”

Two months after the suspension of Twitter, the Nigerian government says the misunderstanding will be resolved in a matter of days.

4. “Our aim is to chart a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria. We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Nigerian government and seeing the service restored very soon.”

Social media giant Twitter reacts to the decision by the Federal Government to lift the ban on the use of its platform in Nigeria.

6. “My abductors regretted their cruel action and I have forgiven them. I urge you to forgive them too.”

The Niger State Commissioner for Information Mohammed Idris speaks about his ordeal after regaining his freedom from bandits who abducted him.

7. “Our findings show that despite clear signs that there will be retaliatory attacks, enough is not being done to prevent the bloodshed.”

Amnesty International in a recent report revealed that at least 112 persons have been killed and about 160 kidnapped following bloody attacks in Kaduna and Plateau states within the last one month. The human rights organisation also lashed out at Nigerian authorities for not doing enough to prevent further occurrences.

8. “These attacks and reprisals that happen always have early warnings [sic]; the securities are always notified, but unfortunately, the responses are always slow.”

Director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, says security operatives react slowly even when they have early warning as regards attacks and reprisals between herders and farmers.

9. “We are very aware and it tells us that we have to always be on our guard here. We set up a risk analysis team yesterday, [and] evaluated the risk for Nigeria. It is low at the moment.”

Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu says Nigeria is at low odds of an outbreak of the Marburg virus.

10. “I want to ask Nigerians to tell those that are the cause of the strike and have not done their work that they should be sacked or resign from the positions they hold.”

President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, says the people who deserve to resign or be sacked from their duties are those who have put the doctors in a position where they have to embark on industrial actions to drive home their demands.

11. “So we will continue to appeal to doctors to come to the negotiating table so that we will continue to keep people alive when they are sick in the hospital”.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora appeals to the striking National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to return to the negotiating table.

12. “If it’s not of quality and it is not safe; we will reject it because I cannot sleep in the night and think that the vaccines that have been approved, or any drug will affect patients adversely”.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye says the vaccines brought into the public space for use by Nigerians are of quality and are safe.

13. “I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let [the] government get back to [the] government.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, facing possible impeachment over sexual harassment claims from 11 women and mounting pressure to quit from fellow Democrats, announces his resignation.

14. “Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew forced (the) Plaintiff, a child, to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, Prince Andrew gets sued in a New York court on Monday for alleged sexual abuse of a woman who says she was “lent out” for underage sex by late US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

15. This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home — this is what we wanted more than anything.”

A suited Lionel Messi struggles to contain his emotions as he bids farewell to the fans at Camp Nou.

16. “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain.”

Lionel Messi says he wants to “build something special” at Paris Saint-Germain before being unveiled as a Parisian player on Wednesday.

17. “Without giving an excuse, it boils down to resources. We have seen government resources over time dwindle.”

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, blames rising unemployment in the country on dwindling resources.

18. “His body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father.”

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the family of the late irrepressible lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, Mohammed.

19. “Colonel Sakaba died a gallant soldier, he was not assassinated.”

The Nigerian Army says Colonel Ibrahim Sakaba died while fighting terrorists in the North-East, and that he was not assassinated as some people have speculated.

21. “This is an isolated incident, and is in no way related to the commitment of the Indonesian government in carrying out its obligations as host country or in accordance with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.”

Indonesia formally apologizes over the manhandling of a Nigerian diplomat in the South-East Asia country.

22. “All local government officials, including the provincial governor, have been evacuated towards Kabul.”

A spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Mirwais Stanikzai reacts as the Taliban seized the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni Thursday, just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul, in one of the insurgents’ most important gains in a lightning offensive that has seen them seize 10 provincial capitals in a week.

23. “I have said before, there shouldn’t be blanket amnesty and pampering treatment to those who have surrendered.”

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, reaffirms his stand against blanket amnesty for repentant Boko Haram fighters.