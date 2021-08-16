Airports Concession: FG Releases Request For Qualification

The Federal Government has released a request for qualification for the concession of four international airport terminals and related services.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, explained that the release was in compliance with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and National Policy on Public-Private Partnership (N4P).

According to a document signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hassan Musa, the four major commercial airports and surrounding communities are intended to develop into efficient, profitable, self-sustaining, commercial hubs that will create more jobs and develop local industries through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

They are the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Malam Aminu Kano International Airport and Port Harcourt International Airport.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) through the Ministry of Aviation is inviting bids from reputable Airport Developers/Operators/Financiers/Consortia for prequalification for the Concession of selected Airports Terminals under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement,” the statement said.

“The airports terminal concession is one of the critical projects under the Aviation Sector Roadmap of the FGN and fits well within the scope of the Ministry’s strategic plan for the sector.

“The execution of this project is meant to achieve the Federal Government’s objective in terms of air transport value chain growth by developing and profitably managing customer-centric airport facilities for safe, secure, and efficient carriage of passengers and goods at world-class standards of quality.”

The eligibility requirements, according to the document, include the full names of firm/consortia; evidence of company registration; ownership structure of bidding entity; audited financial statements; sworn affidavit; power of attorney/board resolution, and evidence in the form of a letter of association agreement – in the case of a consortium.

The ministry explained that to be prequalified for consideration as a prospective PPP partner for the project, the firms/consortia must have the technical, operational, and financial capability.

These include experience in the development and operation of an international airport and cargo terminals, evidence of financial capacity in support of the company or consortium’s ability to undertake the airport concession illustrated by a minimum net worth of N30 billion, as well as letters of support from credible financial institutions in support of the consortium’s ability to manage and operate the airports’ terminals.

“The modalities for application submission shall be in a sealed envelope containing seven copies neatly bound (one original and six copies clearly marked) of the completed RFQ and the required supporting documents, which shall be clearly marked ‘RFQ for the Concession of Airport Terminals’ and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Secretariat Complex Abuja.

“The Application shall be submitted either physically or by prepaid, registered/certified mail or courier to the address provided. The submission shall be on or before 15:00 hours Nigerian Time (14.00hrs GMT) on 27th September 2021,” the document added.

The request emphasises that the RFQ is the pre-qualification stage of the procurement process for the project in which interested parties are required to meet the pre-qualification requirements specified in the RFQ package.

It stated that only pre-qualified parties would proceed to the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage and would execute a non-disclosure agreement prior to the issuance of the RFP documents.

The ministry urged interested international parties to partner with local firms in compliance with the requirements of the Federal Government’s local content development policy while submission of RFQs through electronic media would not be considered.