Bandits Abducted ’15 Students’ From Zamfara College – Provost

The number of students kidnapped from the Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura, has been pegged at 15, the college’s provost told the police on Monday.

Some four staff members of the college were also abducted.

Channels Television had earlier reported that an unspecified number of students had been abducted.

According to a statement signed by police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu, the bandits attacked the school around midnight on Monday in large numbers.

But they “were heavily confronted by the Tactical Police Operatives who were alerted and responded to the scene on time.

“Unfortunately, a Police Inspector and two (2) other civilian guards lost their lives while 15 students and 4 staff were abducted by the bandits.”

Meanwhile, after extensive bush-combing of the surrounding areas, three staff members were rescued, the police said.

The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, said they are “employing various search and rescue strategies in order to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students and staff currently in captivity.”

The Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police, CP Ayuba Elkana, accompanied by strategic and tactical Commanders, has visited the college.