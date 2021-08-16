Buhari Wishes IBB ‘Long And Healthy Life’ As He Turns 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, as he marks his birthday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Monday, President Buhari wished General Babangida, who clocks 80 on Tuesday, a “long and healthy life”.

“President Buhari notes that as former military commanders during the war, both retiring as generals, they have mutual interests, great hopes, and expectations in a strong and united Nigeria.

“President Buhari expresses hope that privileged Nigerians like President Babangida and others like himself will recommit to ongoing efforts to help the nation to reach more glory, progress, and prosperity,” said Shehu.

A Voice For Unity

The President’s warm wishes were the latest among several goodwill messages from prominent leaders who have extolled General Babangida ahead of his birthday.

The former Nigerian leader, who was in office between August 1985 and August 1993, has been a strong voice in terms of Nigeria’s unity.

While congratulating him ahead of the celebration, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola thanked General Babangida for the role he played during the political logjam caused by the prolonged sickness of late former President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2010.

Otedola revealed that the former Nigerian leader sent a message through him to the then-Vice President Goodluck Jonathan, to sit on the empty seat of former President Yar’Adua in the next Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

There was tension across the country due to the power vacuum at the time; when Yar’Adua could not formally transfer power to his vice before he was flown abroad for medical treatment.

“Femi, advise your friend (Jonathan) that when he gets to the Council Chambers next week for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, he should go and sit on the President’s chair,” General Babangida was quoted to have told the billionaire businessman.