COVID-19: Nigeria Records 541 New Cases, No Death

Nigeria has recorded 541 new cases of the COVID-19 outbreak with no deaths reported.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update on Monday.

In the agency’s report, Lagos recorded the highest number of infections (242), followed by Akwa-Ibom (94) and Enugu (48).

Others are Oyo (48), Anambra (34), Rivers (19), Ogun (17), Ekiti (15), FCT (9), Kwara (7), Abia (5), Delta (2), and Niger (1).

Till date, 182,503 cases have been confirmed, 167,132 cases have been discharged and 2219 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 68,462 9,468 58,529 465 FCT 20,167 209 19,786 172 Kaduna 9,195 6 9,123 66 Plateau 9,131 26 9,048 57 Rivers 8,505 734 7,665 106 Oyo 7,619 558 6,911 150 Ogun 5,052 249 4,738 65 Edo 5,017 55 4,776 186 Kano 4,033 9 3,914 110 Ondo 3,699 139 3,490 70 Akwa Ibom 3,511 829 2,650 32 Kwara 3,373 249 3,068 56 Delta 2,744 114 2,556 74 Osun 2,646 14 2,573 59 Enugu 2,538 8 2,501 29 Nasarawa 2,404 20 2,345 39 Gombe 2,194 0 2,150 44 Katsina 2,164 29 2,100 35 Ebonyi 2,047 12 2,003 32 Anambra 2,027 40 1,968 19 Abia 1,786 26 1,738 22 Imo 1,691 11 1,643 37 Bauchi 1,553 2 1,534 17 Benue 1,366 15 1,327 24 Borno 1,344 1 1,305 38 Adamawa 1,134 4 1,098 32 Ekiti 1,121 154 954 13 Taraba 1,059 35 1,000 24 Niger 964 30 914 20 Bayelsa 963 20 917 26 Sokoto 789 1 760 28 Jigawa 562 25 521 16 Yobe 499 0 490 9 Kebbi 450 42 392 16 Cross River 438 11 406 21 Zamfara 251 7 236 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

Meanwhile, The Federal Government on Monday commenced the administration of new vaccines marking the start of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The second phase of the vaccination programme was breathed into life after the US donated over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Only about one percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, so far.

The flag off ceremony, held at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja, was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.