Advertisement

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 541 New Cases, No Death

Channels Television  
Updated August 16, 2021
File photo: A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Covid-19

 

Nigeria has recorded 541 new cases of the COVID-19 outbreak with no deaths reported.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update on Monday.

In the agency’s report, Lagos recorded the highest number of infections (242), followed by Akwa-Ibom (94) and Enugu (48).

Others are Oyo (48), Anambra (34), Rivers (19), Ogun (17), Ekiti (15), FCT (9), Kwara (7), Abia (5), Delta (2), and Niger (1).

READ ALSO: Nigeria Records 636 New COVID-19 Cases, More Deaths

Till date, 182,503 cases have been confirmed, 167,132 cases have been discharged and 2219 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos68,4629,46858,529465
FCT20,16720919,786172
Kaduna9,19569,12366
Plateau9,131269,04857
Rivers8,5057347,665106
Oyo7,6195586,911150
Ogun5,0522494,73865
Edo5,017554,776186
Kano4,03393,914110
Ondo3,6991393,49070
Akwa Ibom3,5118292,65032
Kwara3,3732493,06856
Delta2,7441142,55674
Osun2,646142,57359
Enugu2,53882,50129
Nasarawa2,404202,34539
Gombe2,19402,15044
Katsina2,164292,10035
Ebonyi2,047122,00332
Anambra2,027401,96819
Abia1,786261,73822
Imo1,691111,64337
Bauchi1,55321,53417
Benue1,366151,32724
Borno1,34411,30538
Adamawa1,13441,09832
Ekiti1,12115495413
Taraba1,059351,00024
Niger9643091420
Bayelsa9632091726
Sokoto789176028
Jigawa5622552116
Yobe49904909
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River4381140621
Zamfara25172368
Kogi5032

 

Meanwhile, The Federal Government on Monday commenced the administration of new vaccines marking the start of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The second phase of the vaccination programme was breathed into life after the US donated over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Only about one percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, so far.

The flag off ceremony, held at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja, was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.



More on Coronavirus

Nigeria Kicks Off Phase Two Of Covid Vaccination

‘No Jab, No Job’: Fiji Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines For Civil Servants

Thousands Protest In Montreal Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passport

Nigeria Records 665 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight Deaths

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV