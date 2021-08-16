Advertisement
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 541 New Cases, No Death
Nigeria has recorded 541 new cases of the COVID-19 outbreak with no deaths reported.
This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update on Monday.
In the agency’s report, Lagos recorded the highest number of infections (242), followed by Akwa-Ibom (94) and Enugu (48).
Others are Oyo (48), Anambra (34), Rivers (19), Ogun (17), Ekiti (15), FCT (9), Kwara (7), Abia (5), Delta (2), and Niger (1).
Till date, 182,503 cases have been confirmed, 167,132 cases have been discharged and 2219 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|68,462
|9,468
|58,529
|465
|FCT
|20,167
|209
|19,786
|172
|Kaduna
|9,195
|6
|9,123
|66
|Plateau
|9,131
|26
|9,048
|57
|Rivers
|8,505
|734
|7,665
|106
|Oyo
|7,619
|558
|6,911
|150
|Ogun
|5,052
|249
|4,738
|65
|Edo
|5,017
|55
|4,776
|186
|Kano
|4,033
|9
|3,914
|110
|Ondo
|3,699
|139
|3,490
|70
|Akwa Ibom
|3,511
|829
|2,650
|32
|Kwara
|3,373
|249
|3,068
|56
|Delta
|2,744
|114
|2,556
|74
|Osun
|2,646
|14
|2,573
|59
|Enugu
|2,538
|8
|2,501
|29
|Nasarawa
|2,404
|20
|2,345
|39
|Gombe
|2,194
|0
|2,150
|44
|Katsina
|2,164
|29
|2,100
|35
|Ebonyi
|2,047
|12
|2,003
|32
|Anambra
|2,027
|40
|1,968
|19
|Abia
|1,786
|26
|1,738
|22
|Imo
|1,691
|11
|1,643
|37
|Bauchi
|1,553
|2
|1,534
|17
|Benue
|1,366
|15
|1,327
|24
|Borno
|1,344
|1
|1,305
|38
|Adamawa
|1,134
|4
|1,098
|32
|Ekiti
|1,121
|154
|954
|13
|Taraba
|1,059
|35
|1,000
|24
|Niger
|964
|30
|914
|20
|Bayelsa
|963
|20
|917
|26
|Sokoto
|789
|1
|760
|28
|Jigawa
|562
|25
|521
|16
|Yobe
|499
|0
|490
|9
|Kebbi
|450
|42
|392
|16
|Cross River
|438
|11
|406
|21
|Zamfara
|251
|7
|236
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
Meanwhile, The Federal Government on Monday commenced the administration of new vaccines marking the start of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.
The second phase of the vaccination programme was breathed into life after the US donated over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Only about one percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, so far.
The flag off ceremony, held at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja, was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.