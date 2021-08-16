Gunmen Abduct Students In Zamfara College, Kill Security Personnel

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have abducted students from the College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The armed men also killed a security personnel.

Sources told Channels Television that the bandits stormed the institution around 11 pm on Sunday and kidnapped an unspecified number of students and staff of the college.

During the attack, the gunmen killed two watchmen.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state SP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident, adding that the command will soon release a statement concerning the situation.

This is not the first time that the school is being attacked by bandits.

In July, the Provost of the school, Mr. Habibu Mainasara was kidnapped from his official residence in the institution.

The bandits demanded a ransom of N5 million from his family with negotiations commencing for his release.

But his brother, Nasiru Mainasara, said prominent members of the community told the family to stop the negotiation and assured them that he will be rescued safely.

He was eventually released after three days in captivity.