Three Killed In Another Kaduna Attack

At least three people have been killed and one person injured as gunmen attacked Goran Gida, Gora District of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan confirmed the incident.

According to Aruwan, the assailants entered the village late Sunday night. He also noted that they burnt a car during the operation.

Meanwhile, the acting governor of the North-West state Hadiza Balarabe has expressed sadness over the latest incident in Zango Kataf.

While condemning the attacks, she condoled the families of the deceased, prayed for the repose of their souls, and wished the injured residents a quick recovery.