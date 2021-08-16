Three Rescued As Gunmen Kidnap Students In Zamfara College

Three persons have been rescued after gunmen on Monday kidnapped 15 students and four staff from the College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The spokesman of the Zamfara Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu confirmed the development to journalists in a statement on Monday, following a visit by the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkana to the scene of the incident.

He explained that the bandits who were in large number came to the school at about midnight with intent to abduct a large number of students and staff, but were heavily confronted by the Tactical Police Operatives who were alerted and responded to the scene on time.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Abduct Students In Zamfara College, Kill Security Personnel

“Unfortunately, a Police Inspector and two other civilian guards lost their lives while 15 students and four staff were abducted by the bandits”.

He explained that the police operatives while on extensive bush combing at the surrounding areas rescued three staff who will be debriefed and medically examine before being reunited with their families.

The Commissioner of Police while at the school held an emergency meeting where he assured the school management and the relations that the Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies especially the military is employing various search and rescue strategies in order to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students and staff currently in captivity.

The CP further went around the school and assessed the existing security arrangements to enable more reinforcement to be provided against any other invasion.