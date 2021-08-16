Youths Protest After Gunmen Attack Katsina Community

Angry youths have staged a protest along the Katsina-Kankara-Yantumaki on Monday after bandits attacked Yantumaki town in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Two persons were feared dead in the attack which took place last Monday, prompting the youths to take to the streets.

The development caused gridlock and left commuters stranded on the ever-busy road.

Meanwhile, security operatives in the area said efforts are in top gear to fish out the masterminds of the attacks.

The Katsina Police spokesman Gamba Isah noted that more personnel and equipment have been deployed to deal with the bandits hibernating in the area.

He, however, called for calm, urging members of the community to cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against the hoodlums.