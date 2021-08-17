Advertisement

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 584 New Cases, Four Deaths

Oluchi Ibrahim-Anikoh  
Updated August 17, 2021
A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / AFP

 

Nigeria has recorded 584 new cases of COVID-19 with four deaths reported.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed the figures its update for Monday.

Data for the day showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections (201), followed by Rivers with 149 cases and the Federal Capital Territory with 82 infections.

Other states with cases are Ondo (73), Ekiti (17), Cross River (13), Oyo (11), Ogun (9), Delta (8), Osun (8), Bayelsa (4), Kaduna (4), Kano (2), Kwara (2), and Sokoto (1).

Nigeria has now confirmed that 183,087 COVID-19 cases, 167,310 recoveries and 2,223 deaths. Cases have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Monday commenced the administration of new vaccines, marking the start of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The second phase of the vaccination programme follows the donation of over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Nigeria by the United States.

So far,  about one per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

See the breakdown of Nigeria’s cases below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos68,6639,66958,529465
FCT20,24927819,799172
Kaduna9,199109,12366
Plateau9,131269,04857
Rivers8,6548377,711106
Oyo7,6305636,917150
Ogun5,0612524,74465
Edo5,017554,776186
Kano4,03573,918110
Ondo3,7721793,52370
Akwa Ibom3,5117772,70232
Kwara3,3752503,06857
Delta2,7521222,55674
Osun2,654192,57362
Enugu2,53882,50129
Nasarawa2,404202,34539
Gombe2,19402,15044
Katsina2,164292,10035
Ebonyi2,047122,00332
Anambra2,027401,96819
Abia1,786261,73822
Imo1,691111,64337
Bauchi1,55321,53417
Benue1,366151,32724
Borno1,34411,30538
Ekiti1,13816496113
Adamawa1,13441,09832
Taraba1,059351,00024
Bayelsa9672491726
Niger9643091420
Sokoto790276028
Jigawa5622552116
Yobe49904909
Cross River4511341721
Kebbi4504239216
Zamfara25172368
Kogi5032


