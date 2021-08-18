Nse Uko Runs Into 400m Final In Nairobi

Imaobong Nse Uko, the reigning World U-18 fastest girl (51.70s) has impressed on the opening day of the World Athletics U-20 Championship in Nairobi, Kenya, running 52.33 seconds to qualify for Saturday’s 400m final.

Nse Uko, Nigeria’s only representative in the event will run from lane six in the final.

The 17-year old, the youngest member of Nigeria’s mixed relay team that made a new African record at the Tokyo Olympics, ran the fastest qualifying time in the semi-final heats and she’s set to become the third Nigerian girl, after Fatimah Yusuf (1990) and Bisi Afolabi (1994), to win the event’s gold at the championship.

Also through to the final is the 4x400m mixed relay team who also equally ran the fastest time and a national record time of 3:21.66 in qualifying for the final this evening at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

In the 100m, the trio of Godson Oghenebrume, Praise Ofokwu, and Tima Godbless have qualified for this evening’s semi-final. Oghenebrume ran 10.35 seconds to win his heat while his compatriot, Favour Ashe (11.00s) couldn’t make it after finishing in the seventh position.

In the women’s race, both Ofoku and Godbless made it to the semi-final. Ofoku ran 11.65 to win heat two of the first round while Godbless was second (11.59) in the third heat behind Namibia’s Beatrice Masilingi who ran a new 11.20 national record to win.