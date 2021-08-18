Protests In Ibadan Over Alleged Killing Of Teenager By Amotekun

Protests rocked Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, on Wednesday after a teenager was allegedly shot in the early hours of the day by Amotekun operatives.

Angry protesters brought the corpse of the 16-year-old boy to the state secretariat as they demanded justice.

According to them, he worked for a printing press around the Mokola area where late-night printing usually takes place.

The boy was reportedly on his way to buy food around 2:00 am when he was shot allegedly by the Amotekun operatives.

Traffic and commercial activities were brought to a halt on Wednesday as the protest went on.

Meanwhile, the state Amotekun Commander Col. Adeyanju Olayinka, has denied the involvement of his operatives.

According to Col Olayinka, his men were at different areas in Sango responding to a distress call around the time the incident occurred.

He asked members of the public who have evidence of the incident and the involvement of the Ametokun officers, to come forward with such, promising that justice would be done.