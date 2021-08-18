UNILAG To Reopen Hostels For Examinations Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka have approved the reopening of hostels to students ahead of the second semester examinations.

This was contained in a notice to the students entitled, “Schedule of Accommodation of Bonafide Students with Allocated Bed Spaces in the Hostels for 2nd Semester 2019-2020 In-Person Examinations.”

A copy of the notice obtained by Channels Television on Wednesday revealed that the hostels would be opened to qualified students from Thursday next week.

The admittance of students into the hostels, however, comes with a series of conditions as authorities move to curb the spread of COVID-19 which is in its third wave in Nigeria.

“On the authority of Senate, the University presents this schedule to accommodate legal occupants in the hostels for the in-person 2nd semester 2019-2020 examinations,” said the notice signed by the Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Ademola Adeleke.

“Eligible students are expected to abide strictly by the schedule and guidelines for admittance into the Halls of Residence.”

As part of the conditions, the students must be registered for the current semester and present a coloured docket for the examinations.

They were also required to present a bottle of hand sanitiser, at least 10 face masks – which they will wear into and out of the hostels – and use the bed spaces allocated to them.

According to the accommodation schedule for the examinations, 100 and 200 level students with allocated bed spaces are to move into the hostels from August 26 and depart on or before September 11, while 500 level Faculty of Law students will move in on August 28 and leave on September 5, 2021.

Similarly, 300 level students with allocated bed space are expected should move into their hostels on September 11 and depart on September 18, while the 400 and 500 level students will enter the hostels on September 18 and move out on September 26.

“Regulations with associated penalties for hostel residency are still applicable and must be obeyed by all students,” the notice added.