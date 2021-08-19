Bandits Kidnap Eight Islamiyya Students In Katsina

Bandits have kidnapped eight Islamiyya students in Unguwar Sakkai village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The victims are both male and female between the ages of twelve and 19 years.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television at the command headquarters on Thursday, the Police Spokesman SP Gambo Isah explained that the bandits stormed the village on Wednesday with the intention of rustling cattle and abduction.

On their way into the village, he said the bandits met with many pupils who were returning home after closing from the school thereby running after the students and abducted eight of them.

He further stated that the hoodlums took the students on their motorcycles to the forest as the village is bordering the dreaded Rugu forest where the hoodlums are hibernating.

The Commissioner of Police, according to the spokesman after receiving the report directed the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer including the security operatives deployed to Faskari to ensure that the pupils are trailed and rescued.

“Search and rescue operations are presently ongoing which is the combined operations of Military, police, and other security agencies.

“We are on top of the situation and all efforts are geared towards rescuing the pupils,” he noted.