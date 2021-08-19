Court Reaffirms Jude Okeke As APGA National Chairman

An Imo State High Court sitting in Owerri has reaffirmed Jude Okeke as the authentic National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

This ruling followed an application of stay of execution and leave to appeal by the Victor Oye-led faction of APGA on the earlier judgment of the court on the matter.

Justice Vivian Isiguzo, who delivered the judgement on the applications on Thursday, also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise all correspondence from Okeke’s faction for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

While the court granted Victor Oye leave to appeal the judgment, it refused to grant the prayer on stay of execution.

Rather, the court reaffirmed its earlier judgement on the matter which ruled that Jude Okeke be recognised as the authentic National Chairman of APGA and his correspondences relating to all electoral processes for the forthcoming governorship election be recognised.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to Okeke, Collins Asikilobi, stated that all consequential orders made by the trial court were binding on all parties involved in the matter until the appellate court says otherwise.

The chairman of APGA in Imo, who is loyal to the Victor Oye led faction, described the judgment as a kangaroo ruling.

He insisted that the court’s decision would not stand and would be upturned in the Court of Appeal.