Doctors’ Strike: NMA To Intervene As Ngige Meets Stakeholders

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has disclosed that the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has waded into the industrial face-off between the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Federal Government.

The labour minister made the disclosure on Thursday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State house.

He equally disclosed that he would be leading a Federal Government delegation to meet all the critical stakeholders in the medical sector tomorrow in Abuja.

Briefing state house correspondents after the meeting with the President, the Minister said the government would go ahead to invoke the ‘no work, no pay’ charter on the striking doctors, describing the NARD’s resumed strike as illegal and injurious to the nation at a time the country was battling with the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that it is illegal for the doctors to have embarked on a strike without issuing adequate notice to the government.

He also dismissed NARD’s claims that it merely resumed a suspended strike.