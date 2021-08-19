EFCC Arrests Former Abia State Governor Theodore Orji

A former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji was arrested on Thursday by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor’s arrest was confirmed by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.

He is currently a lawmaker representing Abia Central Senatorial District at the Senate.

Orji, who has been on the Commission’s watch list, was intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 10am on Thursday and brought to the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja for continuation of his interrogation.

He is being quizzed alongside his son, Chinedu, the current Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, who turned himself in this afternoon upon learning of his father’s arrest.

Senator Orji and his sons, Chinedu and Ogbonna, are under investigation by the EFCC for offences bordering on misappropriation of public funds and money laundering.

The ex- governor is alleged to have collected N500million monthly as security vote for eight years as governor of Abia State between 2007 and 2015.

Other issues relate to the alleged mismanagement of N2billion Ecological Fund and conversion of Sure-P funds.