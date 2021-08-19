Kaduna Govt Directs Schools To Reopen Only For JSS Exams

The Kaduna government has directed all Secondary schools in the state to reopen for Junior Secondary School students (JSS3) to enable them to sit for the National Examination Council Certificate Examination (NECO).

The exam is scheduled to hold from August 23rd to September 6, 2021.

The directive was issued on Wednesday by the state Commissioner of Education, Shehu Mohammed, who also asks the students not to come to school on their uniforms but to appear on mufti during the duration of the examination.

The government had on the advisory of the security agencies suspended resumption of schools indefinitely due to the rising cases of kidnap in the state.

According to the statement: “The Kaduna State Ministry of Education has approved the resumption of JSS III students who are scheduled to write the 2021 National Examination Council Basic Education Certificate Examination (NECO BECE).

“The exams will be conducted from Monday, 23rd August 2021 to Monday, 6th September 2021.

“Secondary schools are hereby directed to resume operations ONLY for JSS III students with effect from Wednesday 18th August 2021 and to inform the students to appear in mufti.

“Schools are expected to strictly comply with the above directives”, the statement added.