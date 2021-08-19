National Security: Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Service Chiefs at the State House in Abuja.

During the meeting, President Buhari received his first security briefing from the Service Chiefs since his return from his 18 days trip to the United Kingdom.

Those in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha and the National Security Adviser, Retired Major General Babagana Monguno.

Others are Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo; and Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi.

Ministers of Defense, Bashir Magashi; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola are also present.