We Will Take Keen Interest In Remittance Of Three Per Cent PIA – Senator Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio says his ministry will closely monitor and ensure strict adherence to the remittance of the three percent Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) compensations to host communities.

Senator Akpabio disclosed this on Thursday during the weekly ministerial briefing at the State House in Abuja.

He explained that he is not interested in the percentage (which according to him can be managed) but in the disbursement process.

While Akpabio was confident that no Niger Delta indigene would need to agitate over the disbursement procedure, he raised concerns over the need to properly define host communities.

The Minister also promised that he will intensify sensitization campaigns through the Niger Delta Ministry on the matter.