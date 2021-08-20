Buhari Appoints Oloyede, Rasheed, As CEOs Of JAMB, NUC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.

This action, according to the Education Ministry’s spokesperson, Ben Bem Goong, is based on the recommendation of Education Minister, Adamu Adamu.

The two appointments are for a tenure of five years each with effect from August 1, 2021.

Dr. Hamid Bobboyi was also reappointed as the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second and final tenure of four years with effect from August 1, 2021.

The president had earlier approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years to sustain the efforts at sensitising Nigerians on the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and business subjects in the new knowledge economy.

To give further impetus to mathematics education, approval was also granted for the appointment of Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years with effect from August 17, 2021.