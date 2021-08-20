Coronation Of New Olu Of Warri To Hold Tomorrow

The coronation ceremony of the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom, Omoba Emiko Tsola, will hold tomorrow at the Ode-Itsekiri Island in Delta State.

This is according to a statement signed by the Prime Regent of Warri Kingdom, Prince Emmanuel Okotiebo.

“From that August 21, it is going to be a new beginning in Delta State and Itsekiri land; more progress and love will follow,” Okotiebo said.

The coronation comes after the Olu designate completed his Idaniken rite of seclusion.

Emiko Tsola was announced as the successor to the late Olu Ogiame Ikenwoli in April.

To make the announcement, the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atseruleghe symbolically broke three earthen pots containing white native chalk on the floor, followed by twenty cannon shots.

The Olu designate, 37, is a serial entrepreneur.

He is the founder of Noble Energy and Corral Curators.

He is also the chairman, Ocean Marine Security and Director, Gulf of Guinea Limited, as well as Vessellink Nigeria Limited.

*The coronation ceremony will be broadcast live on Channels Television.