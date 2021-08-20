Advertisement

Gunmen Kill Five Former In Osun Community

Channels Television  
Updated August 20, 2021

A map of Osun state, a region in South-west Nigeria.

 

There was tension in Modakeke town in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Friday, after gunmen killed five farmers in the town.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to Channels Television saying it occurred in the early hours of the day.

Opalola said the police are, however, yet to confirm the identity of the assailants.

She also said the Commissioner of Police has deployed a police tactical team from both Ife and Modakeke to restore peace in the axis.

In addition, she said the Ooni of Ife has also intervened in the matter.

Historically, Ife and Modakeke have been at loggerheads since the 90s, as both towns share the same local government boundaries.

More to follow…



