Insecurity: UniJos Suspends Academic Activities, Closes Hostels

The University of Jos on Friday suspended academic activities and closed its hostels.

The suspension order was due to the intensified killing of students around the university area shortly after the relaxation of a 24-hour curfew in Jos.

According to a press statement signed by the University Registrar, Monday Danjem, all students are to return home or safer locations until normalcy is restored.

The University management also approved the suspension of examinations for the second semester 2019/2020 academic session.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of management and committee of deans, directors and provost of the university.

Last Saturday, travellers along Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government had been attacked, heightening tensions in the state.

At least 25 persons were confirmed killed and 14 injured in the attack.

To curb further attacks, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, had imposed a curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Government Areas.