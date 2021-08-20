Police Arrest 14 Suspected Criminals In Katsina

The Police have arrested 13 suspected criminals linked to theft, banditry and kidnapping in Katsina State.

Among those arrested was a 40-year-old man, suspected to be a bandits’ informant in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect identified as Abdullahi Sani of Ruwan Godiya Village in Faskari LGA was arrested on August 12, at about 4:00 pm as part of the recent achievements recorded by the Command in the fight against crime in the state.

In a press briefing held at the command headquarters on Friday, the Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, explained that prior to his arrest, the suspect was overheard discussing with a notorious bandit leader (Alhaji Ado Buji) over the phone, and was strongly suspected by the community to be an informant to the bandits.

Isah said that during the investigations, the suspect confessed to the crime and revealed that some time ago he was given the sum of N800,000 to buy essential needs for the said bandit leader and his camp.

According to Isah, the suspect also stated that one Mallam Mustapha Isah, from Ruwan Godiya village, Faskari LGA was the one who introduced him to the said bandits’ leader.

“He was later traced and arrested,” the police spokesperson said.

The suspect also confessed to running errands for the bandits and collecting the sum of N200,000 from the said Alh Ado Buji.

The command has also succeeded in arresting 13 other suspects including a fake officer of the Nigeria Correctional Services, errand boys of a notorious leader of a bandits’ group among others.