Ahmed Joda: President Buhari Pays Condolence Visit To Yola

Channels Television  
Updated August 20, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari is also expected to visit the Lamido of Adamawa

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday visited Yola in Adamawa State where he paid condolence visit to the family of the late Ahmed Joda.

The late Joda was the Chairman of the Buhari Transition Committee in 2015.

Buhari also visited the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, Mohammadu Aliu Barkin.

He arrived at the Yola International Airport and was received by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri;  his Chief of Staff, Prof Maxwell Gidado; the minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello; heads of security agencies in the state and members of the State Executive Council.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives at the Yola Airport

 

Buhari had earlier in a condolence message, described the late Joda as a trustworthy and loyal companion “who steadfastly stood for the interest of the nation through highs and lows”.

He said his demise is a great loss to Adamawa State and the country at large.

President Buhari proceeds to the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa to condole with the Emir over the demise of elder statesman Ahmed Joda

 

He died on the 13th of August in Yola.

After the visit, the Nigerian leader proceeded to Kano for his son, Yusuf’s wedding.



