Ahmed Joda: President Buhari Pays Condolence Visit To Yola

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday visited Yola in Adamawa State where he paid condolence visit to the family of the late Ahmed Joda.

The late Joda was the Chairman of the Buhari Transition Committee in 2015.

Buhari also visited the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, Mohammadu Aliu Barkin.

He arrived at the Yola International Airport and was received by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri; his Chief of Staff, Prof Maxwell Gidado; the minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello; heads of security agencies in the state and members of the State Executive Council.

Buhari had earlier in a condolence message, described the late Joda as a trustworthy and loyal companion “who steadfastly stood for the interest of the nation through highs and lows”.

He said his demise is a great loss to Adamawa State and the country at large.

He died on the 13th of August in Yola.

After the visit, the Nigerian leader proceeded to Kano for his son, Yusuf’s wedding.