Troops Arrest Suspected Boko Haram Urea Fertilizer Supplier In Yobe

Nigerian Army troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai have arrested one Yusuf Saleh, a suspected Boko Haram Urea Fertilizer supplier.

The suspect was nabbed by the troops on Friday at Bayamari village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State following a tip-off.

According to a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, 38 50kg bags of Urea were recovered from him.

Urea fertilizer was banned by Government because of its usage in the manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) by terrorists.

Nwachukwu said the suspect is now helping investigators with useful information.

Meanwhile, the troops have been commended for their vigilance and swift response in arresting the suspect.

According to the statement, they have also been encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists.

People in the region have also been asked to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will enhance the execution of the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the region.