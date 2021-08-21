Former Oyo Military Administrator, Tunji Olurin, Is Dead

A former Military Administrator of Oyo State, Brigadier General Adetunji Idowu Olurin (rtd), has died at the age of 76.

He died on Friday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness, a statement signed by the Olurin family said.

“It is with a deep sense of loss but gratitude to Almighty God for a life well lived that we announce the passing of Brigadier General Adetunji Idowu Olurin (rtd),” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Tshola Emiko Crowned Olu of Warri

“In 27 years of service to the Nigerian Army, General Olurin served as the military administrator of Oyo state, the General Officer Commanding the three armoured division and the ECOMOG field commander in Liberia.

“He also served as the sole administrator of Ekiti state and was a governorship candidate in the 2011 Ogun State gubernatorial elections.

“General Olurin is survived by his wife Mrs Kehinde Olurin, two sons Babatunde and Olumide Olurin, daughter-in-law Fehintola Olurin and grandson Demilade Olurin. Burial arrangements to be announced soon.”

‘An irreparable loss’

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has described the Olurin’s death as painful.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Taiwo Adisa, the Governor condoled with the people of Oyo State over the demise of “one of the past administrators who shaped our great state.”

“I learnt of the death of former Military Administrator of Oyo State, General ‘Tunji Idowu Olurin,” the Governor said, as quoted in the statement.

“It is sunset for another great man and one of the first set of leaders that providence gave to Oyo State at its earliest stage.

“Through the efforts and contributions of Gen. Olurin and other leaders, the foundation for the shaping of the Pacesetter State, which has become a first among equals, was successfully laid.

“General Olurin’s death at this time when his wealth of experience in leadership can be of immense help to the current crop of leaders is painful.

“But since the Holy Bible reckons that man has been given 70 years and he lived beyond the granted three scores and ten, we can only celebrate the good life General Olurin lived and the great contributions he made to our dear State.

“I commiserate with the entire Olurin family of Ilaro and the government and people of Ogun State and pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Man of the people

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has also offered his condolences.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Yinka Oyebode, the Governor said Olurin’s death was a great loss to Nigeria, Ogun State, his home state and Ekiti, which he helped stabilised during a six-month emergency rule.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the immediate family and associates of our amiable General Olurin,” the Governor said, as quoted in the statement.

“Our prayer is that God will grant the deceased eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Fayemi described the late General as a selfless statesman, courageous soldier and an altruistic patriot who served his country diligently while in active service and during his retirement.

The Governor pointed out that the deceased discharged his duties as the Sole Administrator of Ekiti State with a great measure of fairness and firmness and left some legacies he would remembered for in the annals of history of the Land of Honour.

Fayemi said although the late Gen. Olurin was a soldier, he was a man of the people who was very much concerned about their welfare and ever ready to solve problems brought to his attention.

The Governor noted that Gen. Olurin brought his humane nature and professionalism to bear during his tenure as the Military Governor of the old Oyo State and while on peace- keeping assignment as the Field Commander of ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) in Liberia.

According to him, the history of how a lasting peace was achieved in the then war- torn Liberia would not be complete without a worthy mention and glowing chapters written on the sterling contributions of the late General Olurin.

He expressed sadness that Gen. Olurin’s demise came just few weeks after the death of a distinguished daughter of Ekiti, Mrs. Abike Sonoiki, who served during the emergency rule as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).