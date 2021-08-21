Nigeria Records 304 More COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 304 new cases of COVID-19 across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

In its latest update on the pandemic, the agency disclosed that three more infected people lost the fight against the disease.

The NCDC did not report any new case for Lagos which is the epicentre of the pandemic in the country.

Rivers State recorded 154 more cases – the highest number of daily infections – among the states with new cases – on Friday.

It was followed by Ekiti where 33 new infections were reported, while Edo and Abuja recorded 20 and 18 more cases, respectively.

Others are Oyo – 17, Cross River – 15, Delta – 15, Akwa Ibom – 13, Ogun – 11, Bayelsa – four, Sokoto – two, Gombe – one, and Nasarawa – one.

Since the country recorded its first cases in February 2020, the NCDC has confirmed a total of 185,571 cases from the 2,648,684 tested so far.

Of the figure, 168,124 people who tested positive to the disease have recovered and have been discharged while the nation’s death toll stands at 2,247.

Amid the third wave of the pandemic, the Federal Government has called on the people to continue to adhere to the measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

Similarly, the government has received more donations of vaccines from various international bodies and flagged off the second phase of the vaccination exercise in its bid to attain herd immunity of the Nigerian population.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below: