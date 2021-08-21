Advertisement

Nigeria Records 304 More COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated August 21, 2021
A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during community testing as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 304 new cases of COVID-19 across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

In its latest update on the pandemic, the agency disclosed that three more infected people lost the fight against the disease.

The NCDC did not report any new case for Lagos which is the epicentre of the pandemic in the country.

Rivers State recorded 154 more cases – the highest number of daily infections – among the states with new cases – on Friday.

It was followed by Ekiti where 33 new infections were reported, while Edo and Abuja recorded 20 and 18 more cases, respectively.

Others are Oyo – 17, Cross River – 15, Delta – 15, Akwa Ibom – 13, Ogun – 11, Bayelsa – four, Sokoto – two, Gombe – one, and Nasarawa – one.

Since the country recorded its first cases in February 2020, the NCDC has confirmed a total of 185,571 cases from the 2,648,684 tested so far.

Of the figure, 168,124 people who tested positive to the disease have recovered and have been discharged while the nation’s death toll stands at 2,247.

Amid the third wave of the pandemic, the Federal Government has called on the people to continue to adhere to the measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

Similarly, the government has received more donations of vaccines from various international bodies and flagged off the second phase of the vaccination exercise in its bid to attain herd immunity of the Nigerian population.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos69,69810,70458,529465
FCT20,35738319,801173
Rivers9,2221,1167,997109
Kaduna9,203129,12566
Plateau9,135239,05557
Oyo7,7484807,116152
Ogun5,1562874,79871
Edo5,1011354,777189
Kano4,03683,918110
Ondo3,8102173,52370
Akwa Ibom3,6507252,89332
Kwara3,4022773,06857
Delta2,7951642,55675
Osun2,663232,57367
Enugu2,540102,50129
Nasarawa2,412282,34539
Gombe2,234362,15444
Katsina2,164292,10035
Ebonyi2,047122,00332
Anambra2,043561,96819
Abia1,79181,76023
Imo1,697141,64538
Bauchi1,55321,53417
Benue1,366151,32724
Borno1,34411,30538
Ekiti1,23122799014
Adamawa1,13441,09832
Taraba1,059301,00524
Bayelsa9853992026
Niger9643091420
Sokoto794476228
Jigawa5622552116
Yobe49904909
Cross River4702742221
Kebbi4504239216
Zamfara25172368
Kogi5032


