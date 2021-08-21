VIDEO: Olu Of Warri Reverses Ancestral Curse On Nigeria, Proclaims Healing

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has reversed an ancestral curse placed on Nigeria by his grandfather, Olu Erejuwa II, as a result of the injustice meted out to him.

He made the reversal in his first proclamation on Saturday during his coronation as the 21st ruler of the Warri Kingdom in Delta State.

“As the spiritual, cultural, political, and traditional ruler of this land, I, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the 21st Olu of Warri, the first son of Olu Atuwatse II, the grandson of and direct descendant of Olu Erediuwa II who was offended on this throne, hereby, reverse the curse placed over this land,” the traditional ruler declared.

“In its (the curse’s) place, I release forgiveness and healing to the Federal Government of Nigeria whose might was used to propagate that offence, and I decree unprecedented and an uncommon peace, prosperity, progress, development upon this land.”

Born as Wilson Gbesimi Emiko, Ogiame Erejuwa II was the paramount leader of the Itsekiri who was Olu of Warri from 1951 to 1964, and from 1966 to 1986.

Although he did not talk about what really transpired, Atuwatse III explained that the late Olu of Warri was so pained that he visited late Akenzua II who was Oba of Benin between 1933 and 1978 to recount his ordeal.

In a reaction, both traditional leaders were said to have placed a curse on the land and the issue has yet to be revisited since then.

According to Atuwatse III, it is not recorded that Erediuwa II reversed the curse, neither is it recorded that Akenzua II did the same.

The new Olu, who said he is a firm believer in the intricate connection between the spiritual and the manifestation in the physical, informed those present at his coronation of the need to address the issue.

“I bring down the government of heaven unto this land and I direct it to flow as a course that can neither be sabotaged, slowed, nor stopped,” he said in a prayer.

“It goes out as a strong ripple effect emanating from this kingdom to the rest of the Niger Delta, to the rest of the Nigerian nation, and even to the African continent.”