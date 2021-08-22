Current Wave Of Agitation In Nigeria Is Very Worrisome – Catholic Bishop

Bishop Callistus Onaga has lamented the increasing rate of agitations in several parts of the country, saying the development is worrisome.

Onaga, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, made the comment during the second plenary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Enugu on Sunday, calling Nigerians to pray for solutions to the numerous challenges facing the nation.

“Politically, the current wave of agitations all over the country is very worrisome. This informed the picking of the title of this homily ‘Will you also go away.’

“We are at a very dangerous stage and very important state in many axes of our society and it is hoped that this conference will throw positive lights on the way forward.”

Onaga also decried the worsening level of insecurity in the nation, describing it as “the greatest of all the threats to Nigeria’s existence as a single sovereign country”.

“Every day, the front pages of Nigeria’s newspapers and news headlines on television, radio, and the social media are filled with reports of abductions or kidnappings for ransom, terrorism, banditry, herders’ attacks and open grazing on people’s farmlands, reprisal attacks, political assassinations, and other opportunity crimes.

“It is so bad that as we are here, a number of our school children and other abductees are still in the bush languishing in the den of self-determination,” the cleric added.

He, however, advised the government to, beyond “condemning insecurity in the most absolute terms”, design, promulgate, and be seen to be really implementing result-oriented policies to arrest the security deterioration.”