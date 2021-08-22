Nigeria Records 1,064 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 More Deaths

Nigeria has recorded 1,064 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 13 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to health authorities.

In its latest update on Saturday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the cases were reported in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos topped the list with 776 new infections, with Rivers State trailing behind with 143 cases.

Other states with new cases include Ekiti – 49, Kwara – 33, Ogun – 21, Benue – 18, Oyo – 13, FCT – 5, Osun – 4 and Yobe – 2.

NCDC put the nation’s total infection figure at 186,635 while the fatality figure is now at 2,260.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Records 304 More COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

As of Sunday morning, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has jumped to 16,055 from less than 2,000 cases in June.

Doctors Strike Continues

Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, resident doctors have continued with their industrial action to press home their demands to the Federal Government.

Three weeks ago, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) commenced their strike action, a situation that has crippled medical services in government hospitals across the country.

But during a meeting with the Federal Government on Saturday night, the leadership of the association refused to assent to a new memorandum of understanding brokered by the Nigeria Medical Association to end the strike.

NARD President, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, declined his assent owing to an undisclosed clause.

According to Okhuaihesuyi, NARD’s leadership has to consult with members of the association before he appends his signature.

While addressing journalists after the over six hours closed-door meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said other unions in the negotiation, including the Nigeria Medical Association and the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria, signed the new agreement, having agreed on all the issues raised.

Meanwhile, the minister also clarified that the meeting did not discuss the issues of ‘no work, no pay,’ but said all parties at the meeting agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

The hearing on the case was adjourned to September 15.