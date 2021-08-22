Nine Killed, Houses Razed In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Community

At least nine people have been killed and several others injured as gunmen attacked Ungwan Dooh (Mado) village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen invaded the village on Saturday night while the residents had gone to bed.

They began shooting sporadically, and in the process killed nine people, while one person sustained injuries.

Two houses were also burnt during the attack.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack in a statement on Sunday, said the assailants fled the community on sighting troops of Operation Safe Haven who responded to distress calls.

He further said that the troops rescued 12 persons who were fleeing from the attackers.