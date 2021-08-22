Three Rescued As Police Nab Suspected Armed Robbers, Gunrunner

Police authorities have arrested a suspected supplier of firearms to kidnap syndicates operating along Tungan Maje in the FCT and Gawu axis of Niger State.

FCT police spokesperson Yusuf Mariam, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

She also said three kidnap victims were rescued, adding that the suspect – Matthew Vaaswem – confessed to the crime after his arrest at Tipper-Garage in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Items recovered from the suspect include two single-barrel Dane guns and two locally fabricated shotguns. Efforts are ongoing to nab fleeing suspects, Mariam added.

“In another development, police operatives from Gwagwalada Division arrested three (3) suspected armed robbers,” the statement partly read.

The suspects, identified as Idris Ibrahim, Adamu Husseini, and Mohammed Hassan met their waterloo while attempting to break into their victim’s residence in Gwagwa.

The police spokesperson said the suspects “confessed to being responsible for terrorizing Gwagwa axis,” with one cutlass recovered as exhibits.

“Relatedly, on Thursday 19th August 2021 operatives of the command’s anti-kidnapping squad in a joint operation with vigilantes and hunters rescued three(3) hostages along Sabon Gari and Shapete villages of Kwali axis,” she added.

“The victims who were taken hostage by armed men in the wee hours of Thursday were rescued during the joint operation. The victims rescued are: Amina Ahmadu ‘f’ 20years, Furaira Yahaya ‘f’ 27 years, and Jahori Umaru ‘m’ 35years.”

While noting that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations, Yusuf asked FCT residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distress to the command.