Buhari Hails Outstanding Achievements Of Nigeria’s U20 Athletes

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian athletes on their outstanding achievements at the just concluded World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a statement by his special media aide, Femi Adesina, on Monday, Buhari commended the team and their handlers for showing that Nigeria is blessed with some of the best sporting talents, who by dint of hard work and perseverance, can dazzle anytime and anywhere.

Nigeria won four gold and three bronze to finish third on the final medals table. And President Buhari believes that the nation’s sports ambassadors and the contingent have every reason to celebrate their well-deserved laurels, while putting the track and field world on notice of their intentions to surpass their achievements in the nearest future.

He thanked the victorious athletes for flying the country’s flag high at the competition, breaking new records from personal bests, national and championship records.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Wins U-20 Inaugural 4x400m Mixed Relay Championship

READ ALSO: Nse Uko Wins 400m Gold At World Athletics U20 Championships

READ ALSO: [U20 Athletics] Sports Minister Announces Cash Awards for Medalists

The President joined Nigerians in celebrating the athletes he termed as patriots for reinforcing the ‘can-do’ and resilient spirit of the Nigerian at the Championships.

Rewarding The Athletes

The Federal Government also says it plans to reward the athletes for their performances in Kenya.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the cash awards will see the athletes receive $5000 for gold, $3000 for silver and $2000 for bronze medals.